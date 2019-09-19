 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashes in France, pilots eject, one hits power line – report

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 10:59 Edited time: 19 Sep, 2019 11:22
© Reuters / Yves Herman

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed near the town of Lorient in northwestern France on Thursday, the Belgian Air Force said. Both pilots ejected from the aircraft, the military tweeted.

The fighter jet crashed on a road in western France and one of its pilots was hanging from a high-voltage electricity line after his parachute got caught, AP reported, citing French authorities.

No injuries have been reported. Surrounding homes have been evacuated as emergency workers were trying to extract the suspended pilot safely.

The plane was traveling from Belgium to a naval air base in France when it came down between the towns of Pluvigner and Landaul, in Brittany, according to the regional prefecture. Two pilots were aboard, and both ejected before the crash. One was safely rescued but the other got stuck on the power line. The plane itself was not armed.

