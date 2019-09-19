 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Police evict over 200 migrants from Athens squats

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 08:54 Edited time: 19 Sep, 2019 09:15
Get short URL
Police evict over 200 migrants from Athens squats
© Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Police in Athens on Thursday removed over 200 migrants, including dozens of children, from two squats in the city center, AFP reported. The move is part of a clean up drive by the new conservative government.

Some 230 people, including 70 children, were removed and taken to the police headquarters for identification, according to Athens municipal radio. The police declined to give details.

The migrants were showed on state TV ERT boarding buses, some of them clutching plastic bags with their belongings.

The crackdown has been opposed by anti-establishment and rights groups who say the operations unfairly target migrant families, who would otherwise be homeless. Thousands of anti-establishment protesters marched in Athens on Saturday in a demonstration against the squat evacuations.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies