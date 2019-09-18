Germany extends anti-ISIS mission in Iraq by 1 year

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has approved extending Germany’s military participation in the international coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

The government extended the Bundeswehr’s training of local Iraqi forces until October 31, 2020, Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

The Jordan-based Tornado reconnaissance aircraft and German refueling aircraft for anti-IS missions will continue to operate through March 31 next year.

The international coalition’s work has been “bearing fruit” with the terrorist group’s widespread defeat in Iraq, according to Demmer. The mission caps German military participation at 700 troops.