 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany extends anti-ISIS mission in Iraq by 1 year

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 14:45 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 19:22
Get short URL
Germany extends anti-ISIS mission in Iraq by 1 year
A soldier of the German Bundeswehr (R) instructs the Kurdish Peshmerga at Banslawa near Erbil, Iraq. ©  Reuters / Azad Lashkari

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has approved extending Germany’s military participation in the international coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

The government extended the Bundeswehr’s training of local Iraqi forces until October 31, 2020, Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Wednesday.

The Jordan-based Tornado reconnaissance aircraft and German refueling aircraft for anti-IS missions will continue to operate through March 31 next year.

The international coalition’s work has been “bearing fruit” with the terrorist group’s widespread defeat in Iraq, according to  Demmer. The mission caps German military participation at 700 troops.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies