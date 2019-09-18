 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry slams India over Kashmir remarks

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 09:41 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 19:19
Get short URL
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry slams India over Kashmir remarks
A road leading to the Line of Control (LoC) in Chakothi, Kashmir, September 9, 2019. © Reuters / Naseer Chaudary

Islamabad fired back on Wednesday at New Delhi’s “jingoistic rhetoric” after India’s foreign minister vowed to retake Pakistan’s portion of the disputed Kashmir region.

“We strongly condemn and reject the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian external affairs minister,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, according to AFP. “Such irresponsible and belligerent statements have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardize peace and security in the region.”

The statement came hours after Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a press conference on Tuesday that Pakistani-controlled Kashmir is “part of India and we expect one day that we will have the… physical jurisdiction over it.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies