Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry slams India over Kashmir remarks

Islamabad fired back on Wednesday at New Delhi’s “jingoistic rhetoric” after India’s foreign minister vowed to retake Pakistan’s portion of the disputed Kashmir region.

“We strongly condemn and reject the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by the Indian external affairs minister,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, according to AFP. “Such irresponsible and belligerent statements have the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardize peace and security in the region.”

The statement came hours after Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a press conference on Tuesday that Pakistani-controlled Kashmir is “part of India and we expect one day that we will have the… physical jurisdiction over it.”