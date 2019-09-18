Over 160 N. Korean crewmembers from poaching vessels detained in Sea of Japan – FSB

Russian border guards have detained over 160 North Korean crewmembers from two poaching vessels in the Sea of Japan, the public relations center of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday. Some of the detained are injured, TASS reported.

As a result of coordinated action by coastguard, aviation, and special purpose units, border guards detained 161 North Korean citizens, along with 2 schooners, and 11 motorboats, the center said. It added that several injured foreigners have been given medical assistance.

“Prohibited fishing gear as well as illegally obtained marine resources” have been seized, according to the statement. “The offenders are being delivered to the port of Nakhodka for further action and procedural decision,” it added.

The FSB said earlier that two North Korean schooners and 11 motorboats were poaching in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. One of the ships reportedly attacked the patrol group, and four officers were injured, including one with a gunshot wound.