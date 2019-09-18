 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Sudan’s new PM Hamdok in Egypt to meet with Sisi

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 10:36 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 11:55
Get short URL
Sudan’s new PM Hamdok in Egypt to meet with Sisi
Sudan's PM Abdalla Hamdok and French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian during their meeting in Khartoum, Sudan, September 16, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah.

Sudan’s newly appointed prime minister has arrived in Egypt for the first leg of his tour that will take him to France before heading to the UN General Assembly.

Abdalla Hamdok was received on Wednesday by Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly. Hamdok will also meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

He will discuss bilateral relations after years of sporadic tensions during the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir. The military ousted al-Bashir in April amid months of protests against his three-decade rule.

Ties between the two states were for years frayed by repeated failures to reach a deal over an upstream Nile dam being built by Ethiopia, and the revival of a longstanding dispute over a border territory held by Cairo and claimed by Khartoum, AP said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies