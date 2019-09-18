Iran sends note to US via Swiss embassy, says response to any attack ‘won't be limited to its source’

Iran’s retaliation to any military attack will not be “limited to its source,” Tehran said in an official note to Washington, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The note was sent to the United States via the Swiss embassy.

Iran has reiterated that it was not behind recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities. Tehran has also warned that any move by the US against Iran “will get immediate reaction,” the report said.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Tehran had no involvement in the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil installations, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.