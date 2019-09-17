 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Malta refuses to accept 90 migrants rescued by Italian coastguard vessel

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 15:16 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 20:34
A coastguard boat is seen patrolling near the Spanish migrant rescue ship ‘Open Arms’, close to the Italian shore in Lampedusa, Italy, August 15, 2019. © Reuters / Guglielmo Mangiapane

Malta refused on Tuesday to accept 90 migrants rescued by an Italian coastguard vessel in its search and rescue zone, setting up a potential standoff with the new Italian government, Reuters reported.

The Italian coastguard said on Tuesday it had picked up the migrants from a sinking boat off Libya at the request of the Maltese rescue coordination center. The vessel was taking the migrants to Maltese waters, but Malta had refused to send a vessel to transfer them, according to the statement.

Malta has repeatedly insisted that migrants should be taken to the closest safe harbor, which in this case was the Italian island of Lampedusa. Next week, Malta will host a meeting of European Union interior ministers to discuss a new migrant distribution mechanism.

Separately, the Ocean Viking charity vessel, run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders, tweeted it had rescued 48 migrants from a wooden boat off the Libyan coast.

