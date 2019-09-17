Spain to hold repeat parliamentary election on November 10 – Acting PM Sanchez

Spain will hold a repeat parliamentary election on November 10, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday, after failing to secure enough support to be confirmed as premier.

“It has been impossible to complete the mandate given to us by the Spanish people [in the previous election] on April 28. They have made it impossible for us,” Sanchez said, referring to opposition parties.

“There is no majority in Congress that guarantees the formation of a government, which pushes us to a repeat election on November 10,” Reuters quoted Sanchez as saying.