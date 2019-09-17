UNSC overcomes China’s veto threat to renew Afghanistan political mission

The United Nations Security Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday to extend a UN political mission in Afghanistan. Last-minute talks overcame a Chinese threat to use its veto if there was no reference to Beijing’s global Belt and Road infrastructure project, Reuters reports.

The final language – drafted by Germany and Indonesia – adopted by the 15-member council does not mention the project.

“To our regret a few countries refused to keep the text of consensus previously agreed,” said China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun, describing the adopted resolution as a technical rollover.

The resolutions mandating the mission in 2016, 2017 and 2018 all included references welcoming and urging efforts like China’s Belt and Road initiative to facilitate trade and transit. In March, the US and some other council members said they could no longer accept that language.

The UN mission, which was established in 2002, is helping Afghanistan prepare for September 28 elections and is pushing for peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.