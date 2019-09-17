‘No written plan’: Ireland yet to see Britain’s Brexit proposals, FM says

Ireland wants a deal on an orderly British exit from the European Union but Britain has so far failed to come up with a written plan, according to Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

“We in the EU… are open to a deal but it must achieve the aims of the backstop through a legally operable solution,” Coveney told reporters on Tuesday.

“We await written proposals from the UK side. We simply haven’t seen any written proposals to date,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.