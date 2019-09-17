 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Snowden book 'violates CIA & NSA non-disclosure agreements' - US lawsuit
HomeNewsline

‘No written plan’: Ireland yet to see Britain’s Brexit proposals, FM says

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 14:53 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 16:13
Get short URL
‘No written plan’: Ireland yet to see Britain’s Brexit proposals, FM says
Irish FM Simon Coveney and European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier take part in a General Affairs Council on Article 50 in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

Ireland wants a deal on an orderly British exit from the European Union but Britain has so far failed to come up with a written plan, according to Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

“We in the EU… are open to a deal but it must achieve the aims of the backstop through a legally operable solution,” Coveney told reporters on Tuesday.

“We await written proposals from the UK side. We simply haven’t seen any written proposals to date,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies