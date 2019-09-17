Ex-PM Renzi to set up new centrist force in move that could shake govt coalition

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi has left the ruling Democratic Party to set up a new centrist force. The move could further weaken the already shaky government forged only two weeks ago by the center-left Democrats and the populist Five Star Movement.

Renzi announced his departure in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, after explaining the abrupt move in an interview with La Repubblica. “I have decided to leave the PD (Democrats) and to build together with others a new house to do politics differently,” he wrote.

The former premier has recently regained a central role in Italian politics, using his influence in parliament to push for the coalition deal between the Democrats and their former arch-enemy Five Star, in a last-ditch attempt to avert an early election.

Political analysts believe Renzi’s U-turn has caught his enemies off guard, but is unlikely to boost his very low popularity ratings, AP said.