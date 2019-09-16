 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

French pension reform: Lawyers, doctors, nurses protest planned changes

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 16:15 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 19:23
Get short URL
French pension reform: Lawyers, doctors, nurses protest planned changes
A street of Paris during a strike by all unions of the Paris transport network (RATP) against pension reform plans in Paris, France, September 13, 2019. © Reuters / Christian Hartmann

Thousands of French professionals, including lawyers and doctors, took to the streets of Paris on Monday in the latest protest against the government’s planned pension changes.

Many in regulated professions are venting their displeasure at the proposed modifications, which President Emmanuel Macron’s government says will simplify France’s convoluted pensions system. The government has promised that the legal retirement age won’t be changed from 62, but new conditions may encourage people to work longer.

A large majority of those protesting on Monday were lawyers, as the National Bar Council, which initiated the demonstration, claims the proposed alterations will double the taxes its members would pay, AP said.

There’s growing opposition to the government’s proposals, which will see 42 different retirement systems linked to certain jobs, replaced by new arrangements that will mean those becoming of pensionable age operate under the same rules. On Friday, Paris endured the biggest disruption to its public transport since 2007 as unions went on strike.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies