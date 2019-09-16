French pension reform: Lawyers, doctors, nurses protest planned changes

Thousands of French professionals, including lawyers and doctors, took to the streets of Paris on Monday in the latest protest against the government’s planned pension changes.

Many in regulated professions are venting their displeasure at the proposed modifications, which President Emmanuel Macron’s government says will simplify France’s convoluted pensions system. The government has promised that the legal retirement age won’t be changed from 62, but new conditions may encourage people to work longer.

A large majority of those protesting on Monday were lawyers, as the National Bar Council, which initiated the demonstration, claims the proposed alterations will double the taxes its members would pay, AP said.

There’s growing opposition to the government’s proposals, which will see 42 different retirement systems linked to certain jobs, replaced by new arrangements that will mean those becoming of pensionable age operate under the same rules. On Friday, Paris endured the biggest disruption to its public transport since 2007 as unions went on strike.