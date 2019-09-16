E. Libyan forces carry out airstrikes on Sirte – reports

Eastern Libyan forces launched airstrikes on Monday at positions in the central city of Sirte, held by the internationally recognized government, Reuters reports, citing residents. The development could widen a conflict engulfing the capital, Tripoli.

Khalifa Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) force has been trying since April to take Tripoli, which is held by the government, with a ground campaign supported by airstrikes. There had been LNA-claimed strikes in recent days on the outskirts of Sirte, some 450 km east of Tripoli, but not in the city center itself, according to residents. An LNA official said its forces had targeted a military position.

The Tripoli-based government said on Facebook that “drones operated by the United Arab Emirates” had carried out strikes against the positions of a force allied to it. The UAE has been backing the LNA alongside Egypt, according to UN reports, but neither country has confirmed this. Turkey is reportedly backing the Tripoli forces.

Mitiga airport, the only working airport in Tripoli, was also targeted in the early hours of Monday, an eastern military source said.