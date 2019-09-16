Russia-Turkey agreement on settlements in national currencies almost ready – Putin

Moscow and Ankara have practically completed the preparation of an intergovernmental agreement on settlements in national currencies in mutual trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia’s proposal was presented to the Turkish side on September 3, Putin said in Ankara. He noted that the Russian Energy Week International Forum will be held in Moscow on October 5. “We would be glad to see a Turkish delegation at the highest level, if President [Erdogan] finds time,” the Kremlin press service quoted him as saying.

Also on the agenda will be the issues of the development of infrastructure and gas supply, especially taking into account the implementation of the TurkStream natural gas pipeline project.

Russia and Turkey brought their trade turnover to more than $25 billion last year, Putin said. However, the two sides could also discuss “certain restrictive measures on the part of our Turkish partners on the products of the Russian metallurgical and chemical industries,” including fertilizers, he added.