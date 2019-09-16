Solomon Islands govt decides to cut ties with Taiwan – official media

The Solomon Islands’ government has voted to cut official ties with Taiwan, its official Central News Agency reported on Monday.

Taiwan has formal relations with only 16 countries worldwide. It vowed to fight China’s “increasingly out of control” behavior after El Salvador last year switched its allegiance to Beijing.

The Solomon Islands is the sixth country to switch allegiance to China since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in Taiwan in 2016.

China has been trying to poach allies from Taiwan, and Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Sao Tomé & Príncipe, Panama and El Salvador have already cut ties with Taipei, Reuters reports.