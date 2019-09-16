 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Solomon Islands govt decides to cut ties with Taiwan – official media

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 10:37 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 15:30
Get short URL
Solomon Islands govt decides to cut ties with Taiwan – official media
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

The Solomon Islands’ government has voted to cut official ties with Taiwan, its official Central News Agency reported on Monday.

Taiwan has formal relations with only 16 countries worldwide. It vowed to fight China’s “increasingly out of control” behavior after El Salvador last year switched its allegiance to Beijing.

The Solomon Islands is the sixth country to switch allegiance to China since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in Taiwan in 2016.

China has been trying to poach allies from Taiwan, and Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, Sao Tomé & Príncipe, Panama and El Salvador have already cut ties with Taipei, Reuters reports.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies