Britain must make proposals to replace backstop, EU’s Juncker tells PM Johnson

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that he must present workable proposals to replace the Brexit backstop in their stalled divorce deal, Reuters reported.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement,” the European Commission said after the two men lunched in Luxembourg.

Juncker underlined the Commission’s continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop, it said, adding that “such proposals have not yet been made.”