Britain must make proposals to replace backstop, EU’s Juncker tells PM Johnson

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 13:25 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 15:24
British PM Boris Johnson waves as he leaves after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that he must present workable proposals to replace the Brexit backstop in their stalled divorce deal, Reuters reported.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement,” the European Commission said after the two men lunched in Luxembourg.

Juncker underlined the Commission’s continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop, it said, adding that “such proposals have not yet been made.”

