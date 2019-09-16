Pyongyang demands security guarantees before nuclear talks with US

North Korea on Monday demanded that the US provide security guarantees as a precondition to resuming deadlocked nuclear talks, KCNA has reported.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been stalled since a second summit between the North’s leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in February ended without a deal.

A senior official from Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said that “discussion of denuclearization may be possible when threats and hurdles endangering our system security and obstructing our development are clearly removed beyond all doubt.”

The director-general of the department of US affairs, who was not named, said that it was expected that working-level talks would be held “in a few weeks,” AFP said. “A proposal that the US put forward at the negotiations may improve relations and, on the contrary, may add to the hostility towards each other,” he added.