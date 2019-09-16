 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tehran says there will be no Rouhani-Trump meeting at UN

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 08:29 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 09:02
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a session of parliament in Tehran, September 3, 2019. © Reuters / Official presidential website

There will be no meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his US counterpart Donald Trump at the United Nations, Iranian state television reported on Monday, after the White House on Sunday left open the possibility of a potential meeting.

“Neither is such an event [a Trump-Rouhani meeting in New York] on our agenda, nor will it happen. Such a meeting will not take place,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state TV.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected such a meeting.

Mousavi also rejected as “nonsense” remarks by Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham that it was time for the US “to put on the table an attack on Iranian oil refineries” after the attacks on Saudi oil installations on Saturday that were claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis, Reuters said.

