Yemen’s Houthis warn Saudi Aramco plants ‘still a target’

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 07:43 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 09:03
Followers of the Houthi movement carry a mock drone during a rally in Saada, Yemen, September 10, 2019. © Reuters / Naif Rahma

Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Monday that Saudi Aramco’s oil processing plants were still a target and could be attacked at “any moment.” The movement also warned foreigners to leave the area, Reuters reported.

The attacks on Aramco plants in Abqaiq and Khurais in the kingdom’s eastern region were carried out by drones with normal and jet engines, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea tweeted.

Sarea said Saudi Arabia should stop its “aggression and blockade on Yemen.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday accusations that Tehran had a role in the attack on Saudi oil installations were “unacceptable” and “baseless.” A senior US official said earlier the Islamic Republic was behind the attack.

