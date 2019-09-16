 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Algeria to hold presidential election on December 12

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 07:29 Edited time: 16 Sep, 2019 07:56
Get short URL
Algeria to hold presidential election on December 12
A demonstrator gestures towards police officers during a protest demanding the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria, September 13, 2019. © Reuters / Abdelaziz Boumzar

Algeria’s interim leader has announced December 12 as the date for the presidential election. The move is in line with the army chief’s demand to fill the vacancy left when longtime leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika was pushed from office more than five months ago.

During an address to the North African nation on Sunday night, Abdelkader Bensallah called on citizens to make December 12 “a historic day to make the dreams of our people concrete.”

The powerful army chief, Ahmed Gaid Salah, has been pushing for elections as quickly as possible, AP reported.

However, a pro-democracy movement holding weekly protests since February wants time to organize elections that ensure all traces of the old system are gone.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies