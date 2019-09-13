 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Philippines capital

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 14:16 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 17:23
Get short URL
5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Philippines capital
Manila City, Metro Manila, Philippines. © Reuters / Eloisa Lopez

An earthquake which struck east of the Philippines capital Manila on Friday set buildings swaying and sent many people into the streets. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Buildings in the capital were briefly evacuated and trains were halted as crews looked for any damage.
The 5.2 magnitude jolt hit offshore near the populated Polillo Island, about 130km from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey. The shaking was felt strongly at the epicenter.

“We have not received any calls for help or reports of emergency incidents related to the quake,” Tricia Cervantes of the rescue office in Manila’s Makati district told AFP.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies