5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Philippines capital

An earthquake which struck east of the Philippines capital Manila on Friday set buildings swaying and sent many people into the streets. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Buildings in the capital were briefly evacuated and trains were halted as crews looked for any damage.

The 5.2 magnitude jolt hit offshore near the populated Polillo Island, about 130km from Manila, according to the US Geological Survey. The shaking was felt strongly at the epicenter.

“We have not received any calls for help or reports of emergency incidents related to the quake,” Tricia Cervantes of the rescue office in Manila’s Makati district told AFP.