Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents to discuss Syria’s Idlib at Ankara summit on Monday

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 13:40 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 15:27
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents to discuss Syria's Idlib at Ankara summit on Monday
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia before their meeting in Ankara, April 4, 2018. © Reuters / Tolga Bozoglu / Pool

The presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran will meet at a summit on Syrian settlement in Ankara on Monday and will discuss the situation in the Idlib region, Syria, the Turkish leader told the national NTV channel.

“Idlib will be in the focus of our attention at the trilateral meeting in Ankara. Opinions will also be exchanged on [Turkish] observation points and the fight against terrorist groups,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The summit will take place in the historical Cankaya Mansion, which served as the residence of the Turkish prime minister, as well as the president until 2014, the president’s office said.

The Turkish president also said that Ankara “continues to cooperate with forces of the [international] coalition” in Syria, TASS reports.

