Tunisia to hold presidential election, voters choosing among 26 candidates

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 09:37 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 14:46
People stand near an election campaign billboard of presidential candidate and PM Youssef Chahed in Tunis. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia is holding a presidential election this weekend, with 7 million registered voters choosing among 26 candidates for a new leader. Sunday’s first-round vote is only the second democratic presidential election that Tunisia has seen since its “jasmine revolution” brought down Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 and triggered the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

Amid accusations of smear campaigns and corruption, there’s no clear front-runner. However, PM Youssef Chahed, jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui and Abdelfattah Mourou of the moderate Islamist party Ennahdha are getting particular attention, AFP said.

In addition to Tunisia’s deep economic woes, security is a major concern amid extremist tensions along borders with Algeria and Libya.

Chahed’s main competitor is his own defense minister, Abdelkrim Zbidi, who calls himself independent but is supported by several centrist parties, including that of late President Beji Caid Essebsi.

