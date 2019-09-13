 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lavrov: War in Syria ended, hotbeds of tension remain in areas uncontrolled by govt

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 10:31
Lavrov: War in Syria ended, hotbeds of tension remain in areas uncontrolled by govt
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov

Syria is returning to peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, adding that only separate hotbeds of tension remain in the country.

“The Syrian war has ended indeed. The country is returning to normal peaceful life gradually. Separate hotbeds of tension only remain on the territories uncontrolled by the Syrian government, for example, in Idlib and the eastern bank of Euphrates,” he told Russia’s Trud newspaper.

The formation and launch of a committee aimed at devising the constitutional reform will become an important stage of promoting the political process implemented by the Syrians themselves with the UN’s assistance, he said. The move will provide the Syrian government and opposition with an opportunity “to start a direct dialogue on the country’s future for the first time ever,” TASS quoted him as saying.

Russia favors restoration of the sovereign Syria, the fight against the consequences of the wave of terrorism, the return of all Syrians to their native land and of the country itself to the ‘Arab family’, the minister said.

