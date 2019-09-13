 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 opposition newspaper staff released from Turkish prison – report

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 07:43 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 10:17
The headquarters of Cumhuriyet newspaper, an opposition secularist daily, in Istanbul, Turkey. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

Five jailed journalists and staff members of the opposition Turkish Cumhuriyet newspaper have been freed on the orders of an appeals court, according to a state-run news agency.

Cartoonist Musa Kart and four other Cumhuriyet employees were released from their prison in northwest Turkey late on Thursday, Anadolu said.

The journalists were convicted on terror-related charges, accused of supporting terror groups, including the Kurdistan Workers Party, the far-left Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front and the network led-by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for a failed coup in 2016.

Cumhuriyet is one of the few newspapers critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Some 130 journalists remain jailed in the country, AP said.

