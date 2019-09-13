DUP would insist N. Ireland chooses what EU laws to implement after Brexit

Northern Ireland’s largest political party said on Friday it would reject the imposition of EU regulations on the region under any British EU exit deal unless the local parliament was given the power to choose which laws to implement, Reuters reported.

“The only different arrangements that we will accept for Northern Ireland are those where the Assembly has total scrutiny of any EU legislation,” Democratic Unionist Party spokesman Sammy Wilson told BBC radio.

The Times earlier reported that the DUP had agreed to accept Northern Ireland abiding by some EU rules after Brexit as part of a deal to replace the Irish backstop, potentially opening the door to a withdrawal agreement.