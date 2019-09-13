 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
DUP would insist N. Ireland chooses what EU laws to implement after Brexit

Published time: 13 Sep, 2019 07:19 Edited time: 13 Sep, 2019 09:45
Nigel Dodds, the DUP's leader at Westminster, and Sammy Wilson, the DUP's Brexit spokesman leave 10 Downing Street in London, October 24, 2018. © Reuters / Henry Nicholls

Northern Ireland’s largest political party said on Friday it would reject the imposition of EU regulations on the region under any British EU exit deal unless the local parliament was given the power to choose which laws to implement, Reuters reported.

“The only different arrangements that we will accept for Northern Ireland are those where the Assembly has total scrutiny of any EU legislation,” Democratic Unionist Party spokesman Sammy Wilson told BBC radio.

The Times earlier reported that the DUP had agreed to accept Northern Ireland abiding by some EU rules after Brexit as part of a deal to replace the Irish backstop, potentially opening the door to a withdrawal agreement.

