EU still waiting for proposals from PM Johnson to end impasse over UK’s departure – Barnier

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 14:43 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 20:10
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator says the bloc is still waiting for proposals from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the impasse over Britain’s departure.

Michel Barnier told reporters that “we are still ready to examine objectively any concrete and legally operational proposals from the UK.”

Johnson’s envoy David Frost has been holding talks in Brussels this week but no breakthrough has been made, AP reported. The British PM wants the Irish border provision removed from a legally-binding Brexit agreement sealed by his predecessor.

The EU insists the so-called backstop must stay in so that goods can flow smoothly between member country Ireland and Northern Ireland when it leaves along with the rest of the UK.

