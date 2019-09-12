 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

US officials urge ‘caution’ as Solomon Islands consider cutting Taiwan ties

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 08:29 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 19:52
Get short URL
US officials urge ‘caution’ as Solomon Islands consider cutting Taiwan ties
National flags are seen at the Diplomatic Quarter, where Taiwan's ally embassies are located, in Taipei, August 23, 2018. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu / File Photo

US officials have warned the Solomon Islands to be wary of Chinese “funding promises” and not to be pressed into cutting ties with Taiwan, Reuters reported.

The US warnings were made this week in the Solomons capital of Honiara, on the island of Guadacanal, in comments to reporters. Several of the island nation’s senior lawmakers had said earlier they wanted to switch their diplomatic links to Beijing from Taiwan.

The South Pacific has become a diplomatic stronghold for Taiwan, with six island nation allies, a third of all countries that recognize Taiwan. The US officials did not explicitly call for the retention of the Taiwan alliance, but they urged caution, according to the report.

The Solomons, a former British protectorate, an archipelago of just over 600,000 people, has been investigating a possible switch in ties since a general election in April.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies