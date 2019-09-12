Ukraine preparing ‘roadmap to implement peace deal’ for Donbass – Zelensky

Kiev is drawing up a roadmap with “clear deadlines” in order to implement a peace deal for eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

Speaking alongside the visiting president of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Zelensky expressed hope that the new roadmap would be discussed at a meeting in the ‘Normandy format’ between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in September, Reuters said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Zelensky to “make soonest progress in political and security measures necessary for settling the conflict in east Ukraine,” the Elysee Palace said on August 30.