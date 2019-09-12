 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine preparing ‘roadmap to implement peace deal’ for Donbass – Zelensky

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 16:12 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 19:37
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto in Kiev, September 12, 2019. © Reuters / Ukrainian presidential press service

Kiev is drawing up a roadmap with “clear deadlines” in order to implement a peace deal for eastern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

Speaking alongside the visiting president of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Zelensky expressed hope that the new roadmap would be discussed at a meeting in the ‘Normandy format’ between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in September, Reuters said.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Zelensky to “make soonest progress in political and security measures necessary for settling the conflict in east Ukraine,” the Elysee Palace said on August 30.

