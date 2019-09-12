US Treasury Secretary says no meeting planned between Trump, Iran’s Rouhani

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 15:56 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 17:15
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) and National Security Advisor John Bolton at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2019. © Reuters / Jim Young / File Photo

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while he’s in New York for the UN General Assembly later this month.

Such a meeting is “not planned at the moment,” Mnuchin said on Thursday, even though Trump has made clear “he would sit down with Rouhani with no condition” to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, AP reports.

Mnuchin also said that the recent departure of former national security advisor John Bolton will not dramatically change the Trump administration’s posture on Iran. He added he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “have been executing the president’s maximum pressure campaign” so there’s no “sea change.”

