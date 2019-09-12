US Treasury Secretary says no meeting planned between Trump, Iran’s Rouhani

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while he’s in New York for the UN General Assembly later this month.

Such a meeting is “not planned at the moment,” Mnuchin said on Thursday, even though Trump has made clear “he would sit down with Rouhani with no condition” to discuss Iran’s nuclear program, AP reports.

Mnuchin also said that the recent departure of former national security advisor John Bolton will not dramatically change the Trump administration’s posture on Iran. He added he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “have been executing the president’s maximum pressure campaign” so there’s no “sea change.”