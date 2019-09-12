 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Backstop must be part of Brexit deal, EU parliament head says

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 11:35 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 16:02
Get short URL
Backstop must be part of Brexit deal, EU parliament head says
European Parliament President David Sassoli. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The new head of the European Parliament on Thursday ruled out any Brexit deal without an Irish backstop. “We want an agreement but we are aware that an agreement without a backstop wouldn’t work,” David Sassoli said. “There can’t be an agreement without a backstop. There won’t be one.”

“The United Kingdom hasn’t provided any alternatives… anything that has been workable,” said Sassoli, who hails from Italy’s center-left Democratic Party.

Any departure without a deal would only ever be Britain’s choice, Sassoli said, adding that the bloc was ready to analyze any concrete proposals from London on replacing the backstop.

“We are willing to go back to the original EU proposal which is that a backstop will only be added for Northern Ireland,” the parliament’s chief added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies