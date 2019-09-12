 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU prolongs sanctions against 170 citizens, 44 companies from Russia & Ukraine

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 13:25 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 13:37
The European Union has prolonged for six months individual restrictive measures against 170 citizens and 44 legal entities of Russia and Ukraine, the Council of the EU said in a statement released in Brussels on Thursday.

“The Council has extended the restrictive measures over actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for a further six months, until 15 March 2020,” the statement says.

The decision was adopted by the council “by written procedure,” and the legal acts will be published in the Official Journal on  September 13, 2019.

The EU previously extended individual sanctions against Russia in March. Since that time, there have been 171 people on the blacklist, including citizens of Russia and Ukraine, and 44 legal entities, TASS reported. They are mainly executive bodies and military forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, DPR and LPR.

