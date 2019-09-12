 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suicide bomber detonates explosives-laden car near special forces base in Kabul, 4 killed – report

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 09:59 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 10:46
© Reuters / Mohammad Ismail

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle close to a special forces base in the south of Kabul on Thursday, the Defense Ministry has said.

Four security forces’ officers were killed and three others were wounded in the attack, TOLOnews reported, citing the statement.

Before the attack, sources said that clashes also took place at the area. However, the ministry did not confirm the statement.

Taliban has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the base.

