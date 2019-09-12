Suicide bomber detonates explosives-laden car near special forces base in Kabul, 4 killed – report

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle close to a special forces base in the south of Kabul on Thursday, the Defense Ministry has said.

Four security forces’ officers were killed and three others were wounded in the attack, TOLOnews reported, citing the statement.

Before the attack, sources said that clashes also took place at the area. However, the ministry did not confirm the statement.

Taliban has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the base.