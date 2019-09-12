China urges US to take steps to ensure resumption of N. Korea dialogue

China urged the United States on Thursday to adopt an approach more conducive to dialogue in response to North Korea’s goodwill in wanting to resume denuclearization talks.

Pyongyang said on Monday that it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the US in late September but warned that dealings between the sides could end unless Washington takes a fresh approach. Hours later, North Korea fired a new round of short-range projectiles, Reuters said.

Speaking in Beijing, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councilor Wang Yi, said China welcomed North Korea’s recent “positive signals” on resuming talks with the US.

“We would be glad to see North Korea and the US resuming talks on schedule at the end of the month,” Wang said.