S. Sudan president Kiir, rebel leader Machar agree to form interim govt by November 12

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 15:54 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 19:54
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit shakes hands with ex-vice president and former rebel leader Riek Machar during their meeting in Juba, South Sudan, September 9, 2019. © Reuters / Jok Solomun

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have agreed to form a transitional government by the middle of November, the country’s information minister said on Wednesday.

The two men signed a pact a year ago to end a civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, displaced a third of the population and wrecked the economy, Reuters said. Machar made a rare visit to the capital, Juba, this week to meet Kiir.

“The parties discussed minor issues and the principals agreed to establish transitional government by 12th November,” the minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, told reporters.

Last year’s accord, which called for a unity government, has been delayed because the government says it does not have enough money to fund disarmament and the social integration of all armed factions.

