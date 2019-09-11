 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Canada sails warship through Taiwan Strait, 3 months after similar move

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:21 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 12:34
Get short URL
Canada sails warship through Taiwan Strait, 3 months after similar move
Canadian naval ship HMCS 'Ottawa' arrives at a pier of the Yangtze river in Shanghai, China, May 26, 2017. © Reuters / Stringer

Canada has sailed a warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, the government in Ottawa said, three months after a similar operation and amid strained ties with Beijing. The frigate HMCS ‘Ottawa’ passed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday and Tuesday, according to the statement.

“This route was chosen as it was the most direct route between UN Security Council sanctions monitoring activities in Northeast Asia and engagements in Southeast Asia,” the Department of National Defense said on Tuesday. It added that the Royal Canadian Navy does not conduct Freedom of Navigation operations aimed at challenging the territorial claims of other nations.

The ship’s transit was conducted “in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” the military said.

In April, Beijing condemned a French decision to send a frigate through the strait as illegal, and China has also been upset by US navy ships passing through the same waterway, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies