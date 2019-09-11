 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia doubtful US ties will improve after Bolton’s dismissal – deputy FM

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 08:56 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 11:03
US National Security Advisor John Bolton in Moscow, Russia, October 23, 2018. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

Moscow is under no illusion that its relations with Washington will improve after the dismissal of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Many positions at various levels in the US executive branch still remain vacant and Moscow has become accustomed to that, TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

“The issue is not about who does what in Washington, but what effect this may entail from the viewpoint of prospects of normalizing relations and improving them,” according to the diplomat.

“Now, unfortunately, we see that amid the ongoing staff turmoil there is no stabilization,” Ryabkov noted.

