Russia doubtful US ties will improve after Bolton’s dismissal – deputy FM

Moscow is under no illusion that its relations with Washington will improve after the dismissal of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

Many positions at various levels in the US executive branch still remain vacant and Moscow has become accustomed to that, TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

“The issue is not about who does what in Washington, but what effect this may entail from the viewpoint of prospects of normalizing relations and improving them,” according to the diplomat.

“Now, unfortunately, we see that amid the ongoing staff turmoil there is no stabilization,” Ryabkov noted.