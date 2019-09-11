 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany ready to do its part to avoid proxy war in Libya – Merkel

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 07:54 Edited time: 11 Sep, 2019 09:34
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt

Germany will do its part to avoid a proxy war in Libya, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

She also warned that the situation in the north African country risked destabilizing the whole of Africa.

“In Libya, a situation is developing that can take on similar dimensions to what we have seen in Syria… and it’s imperative we do everything we can to make sure this does not escalate into a proxy war and Germany will play its part,” Merkel told the Bundestag, the parliament’s lower house.

“The whole of the African region will be destabilized if Libya is not stabilized,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

