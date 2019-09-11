Germany ready to do its part to avoid proxy war in Libya – Merkel

Germany will do its part to avoid a proxy war in Libya, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

She also warned that the situation in the north African country risked destabilizing the whole of Africa.

“In Libya, a situation is developing that can take on similar dimensions to what we have seen in Syria… and it’s imperative we do everything we can to make sure this does not escalate into a proxy war and Germany will play its part,” Merkel told the Bundestag, the parliament’s lower house.

“The whole of the African region will be destabilized if Libya is not stabilized,” Reuters quoted her as saying.