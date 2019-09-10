 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greek PM says Turkey ‘continues to provoke’ over Cyprus

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 16:37 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 19:51
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, September 10, 2019. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that Turkey “continues to provoke” in its approach towards the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus.

The PM made the comments during a meeting with visiting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, the first foreign head of state to visit Athens since Mitsotakis won elections in July.

The visit comes a day after efforts to restart negotiations to reunify the island hit a snag. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Greek Cypriots had to agree to Turkish Cypriots having decision-making parity in governing the country before talks could resume, AP reported.

He also said Turkey’s drilling for natural gas in waters where Cyprus’ internationally recognized government has exclusive rights would continue as long as Greek Cypriots reject a proposal to jointly run a hydrocarbons search with the breakaway Turkish Cypriots.

