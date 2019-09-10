 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brussels sets up defense & space branch as EU wants ‘to complement NATO’

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 13:45 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 19:39
Incoming German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and outgoing minister and elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Berlin, July 17, 2019. © Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke

The European Union will create a new defense and space arm to help fund, develop and deploy armed forces, the bloc’s incoming chief executive said on Tuesday.

The creation of a defense branch in the European Commission, long resisted by Britain, is an attempt by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to stem a decline in EU influence, as it faces heavy US pressure to do more for its own security, Reuters said.

“The EU will never be a military alliance,” von der Leyen pledged. “But the EU member states have been told many times… that common procurement for their armed forces is of utmost importance.”

According to Von der Leyen, a former German defense minister, the plans would benefit the US-led NATO alliance to which many EU states belong. “NATO will always be [our] collective defense,” she promised.

