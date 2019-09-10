 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece investigates missing ‘military materials’

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 12:15 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 19:19
Greece’s Navy has said its military and policing officials are looking into the disappearance of “military materials” from a naval facility on the eastern Aegean island of Leros.

The Navy said on Tuesday that the material was found to be missing on Monday afternoon, and an investigation had been ordered into the incident. It didn’t specify what material was missing, AP said.

Greek media reports suggested that the missing items included explosives, adding that the country’s anti-terrorism police was participating in the investigation.

