Greece investigates missing ‘military materials’

Greece’s Navy has said its military and policing officials are looking into the disappearance of “military materials” from a naval facility on the eastern Aegean island of Leros.

The Navy said on Tuesday that the material was found to be missing on Monday afternoon, and an investigation had been ordered into the incident. It didn’t specify what material was missing, AP said.

Greek media reports suggested that the missing items included explosives, adding that the country’s anti-terrorism police was participating in the investigation.