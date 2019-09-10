 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China to boost Serbia military with drones, military equipment

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 19:00
Reuters / Marko Djurica

Belgrade has praised China for boosting Serbia’s military with drones and other equipment, AP reported. The Balkan nation’s Defense Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday after a visit by a high-ranking Chinese military delegation, praising Beijing for economic and military support.

Serbian officials say China has agreed the sale of armed drones, marking the first export of Chinese remotely piloted aircraft to a European country.

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says the delivery expected in the coming months “will greatly strengthen the Serbian military, which will gain capabilities it has not had in the past.”

Serbia has already been boosting its armed forces with Russian equipment.

