China to boost Serbia military with drones, military equipment

Belgrade has praised China for boosting Serbia’s military with drones and other equipment, AP reported. The Balkan nation’s Defense Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday after a visit by a high-ranking Chinese military delegation, praising Beijing for economic and military support.

Serbian officials say China has agreed the sale of armed drones, marking the first export of Chinese remotely piloted aircraft to a European country.

Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin says the delivery expected in the coming months “will greatly strengthen the Serbian military, which will gain capabilities it has not had in the past.”

Serbia has already been boosting its armed forces with Russian equipment.