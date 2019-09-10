Ukraine parliament adopts bill on presidential impeachment

Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday adopted a bill spelling out procedures for the impeachment of its president. The decision by the Verkhovna Rada puts into effect one of the campaign promises of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comedian who won the country's election in April.

Zelensky’s allies have dominated the Rada after a snap election this summer.

The opposition last year wanted to oust former president Petro Poroshenko, who lost the election to Zelensky but couldn’t because there was no legal procedure in place, AP said.

Lawmakers had earlier supported another bill submitted by Zelensky – to scrap immunity from prosecution for MPs.