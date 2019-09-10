 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine parliament adopts bill on presidential impeachment

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 10:29 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 17:23
The Ukrainian parliament building (Verkhovna Rada) in central Kiev. © Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday adopted a bill spelling out procedures for the impeachment of its president. The decision by the Verkhovna Rada puts into effect one of the campaign promises of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the former comedian who won the country's election in April.

Zelensky’s allies have dominated the Rada after a snap election this summer.

The opposition last year wanted to oust former president Petro Poroshenko, who lost the election to Zelensky but couldn’t because there was no legal procedure in place, AP said.

Lawmakers had earlier supported another bill submitted by Zelensky – to scrap immunity from prosecution for MPs.

