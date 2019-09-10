 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 09:41 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 16:17
Turkish FM says US is stalling Syria ‘safe zone’ process
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. © Reuters / Khalid Al-Mousily

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Washington is stalling the implementation of an agreement to create a “safe zone” in northern Syria.

Speaking in Ankara, Cavusoglu said that the United States’ approach to the agreement has been unsatisfactory and that the steps it has taken have only been “cosmetic.”

The NATO allies have agreed to establish what Ankara the so-called “safe zone” along Turkey’s southern border and clear the region of Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters.

On Sunday, Turkish and US troops carried out their first joint military land patrol there, Reuters reported.

