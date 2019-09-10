Turkish FM says US is stalling Syria ‘safe zone’ process

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that Washington is stalling the implementation of an agreement to create a “safe zone” in northern Syria.

Speaking in Ankara, Cavusoglu said that the United States’ approach to the agreement has been unsatisfactory and that the steps it has taken have only been “cosmetic.”

The NATO allies have agreed to establish what Ankara the so-called “safe zone” along Turkey’s southern border and clear the region of Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters.

On Sunday, Turkish and US troops carried out their first joint military land patrol there, Reuters reported.