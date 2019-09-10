 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US National Security Advisor John Bolton resigns
US says Tehran’s ‘failure’ to address IAEA concerns unacceptable

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 14:32 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 15:38
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flutters in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Leonhard Foeger

Washington on Tuesday said it was unacceptable that Iran was not fully cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency's investigation of its nuclear program, but repeated it remained open to talks with Tehran on a “comprehensive deal,” Reuters reports.

“Any indication that Iran is providing insufficient cooperation to the IAEA on a matter involving potential undeclared nuclear material or activities raises serious and profound questions,” according to the US statement to a quarterly IAEA Board of governors meeting said.

“Iran’s failure to resolve the agency’s concerns on this matter is completely unacceptable and should be of deep concern to all who support the IAEA and its safeguards verification regime,” it said.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying on Sunday that Iran’s reduction of commitments under its 2015 nuclear deal were allowed under the accord.

