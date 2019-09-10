 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU ready for ‘no-deal’ Brexit, bloc’s incoming chief says

Published time: 10 Sep, 2019 11:12 Edited time: 10 Sep, 2019 15:03
European Commission's president-designate Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 10, 2019. © Reuters / Yves Herman

The European Union has completed contingency preparations for any ‘no-deal’ Brexit, the incoming head of the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Announcing her team to lead the next EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen said she would ask the bloc’s current Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to continue in his role, Reuters reported.

The next head of the EU also said the next steps on Brexit are entirely in the hands of the United Kingdom. She said the EU had never wanted Brexit to happen but respected Britain’s decision to go.

“Brexit, should it happen, is not the end of something but the beginning of our future relationship,” she said. “I want this relationship, as it has been in the past, to be a good relationship.”

