Germany plans to resume training border police in Saudi Arabia

Germany says it will resume training border police in Saudi Arabia, after suspending the practice following the killing last year of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A spokesman for Germany’s Interior Ministry on Monday confirmed reports that the government has decided in principle to resume the training mission, but has not yet decided when, AP said.

“Secure borders in the Near- and Middle East are in Germany’s foreign policy interest and a significant precondition for effectively combating terrorism,” the spokesman, Stefan Ruwwe-Gloesenkamp, said.

The training focuses on detecting forged documents, analyzing border controls and quality management. It also includes communicating the “principles of rule of law and human rights,” according to the Foreign Ministry's spokesman Rainer Breul.