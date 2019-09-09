 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several people shot in Dutch city of Dordrecht – police
Egypt wants Sudan off US terror list – Cairo

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 15:59 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 17:52
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry wants more support for neighboring Sudan’s new civilian government, including getting it off the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Shoukry said Cairo is working with Washington and other countries to remove Sudan from the list, AP reported. He spoke on Monday in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, beside the country’s first woman foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla.

She had been sworn in a day earlier, as part of the first cabinet since the military ousted autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April, following mass pro-democracy protests.

The US named Sudan a state sponsor of terror in 1993, and the designation stuck through the rest of al-Bashir’s rule.

