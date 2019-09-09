 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several people shot in Dutch city of Dordrecht – police
N. Korea ‘willing to resume’ nuclear talks with US in late September – ministry

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 17:25 Edited time: 9 Sep, 2019 17:28
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / KCNA / File Photo

North Korea said on Monday it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the United States in late September, warning that the chances of a deal could end unless Washington takes a fresh approach.

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang would be willing to have “comprehensive discussions” with the US in late September at a time and place agreed between both sides, according to North Korea’s official KCNA news agency.

A US State Department spokeswoman said: “We don’t have any meetings to announce at this time,” Reuters reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in a June 30 meeting with US President Donald Trump to reopen working-level talks stalled since their failed February summit in Hanoi, but this has yet to happen.

