N. Korea ‘willing to resume’ nuclear talks with US in late September – ministry

North Korea said on Monday it was willing to restart nuclear talks with the United States in late September, warning that the chances of a deal could end unless Washington takes a fresh approach.

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said that Pyongyang would be willing to have “comprehensive discussions” with the US in late September at a time and place agreed between both sides, according to North Korea’s official KCNA news agency.

A US State Department spokeswoman said: “We don’t have any meetings to announce at this time,” Reuters reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in a June 30 meeting with US President Donald Trump to reopen working-level talks stalled since their failed February summit in Hanoi, but this has yet to happen.